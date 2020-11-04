Bognet vs. Cartwright: Battle for 8th Congressional District House seat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are several U.S house seats up for grabs in our area. One of the hottest races to watch is in the 8th Congressional District.

Republican Jim Bognet is looking to unseat Democrat incumbent Matt Cartwright.

Right now, results are still tight with the vote count as there are less than ten thousand votes that separate them at this point.

It’s a high profile race with Bognet, who is a strong supporter of Trump, currently in the lead from the latest update.

Eyewitness News spoke with both candidates on what they will bring to the district.

“We feel very confident we’re going to win this election. We’re going to turn the House of Representatives red, and we’re going to D.C. and support the president and always represent the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” says Jim Bognet, (R) 8th District.

“I care about my constituents. That’s the main thing I want people to know, that I care about them and I work hard for them. And I intend to bring back our fair share of federal tax dollars into Northeastern Pennsylvania,” says Matt Cartwright, (D) 8th District.

We are monitoring this race very closely as we are waiting for the final vote.