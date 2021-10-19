Bognet announces plans to run for Congress again

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, a Luzerne County man says he’s going to run for Congress for a second time.

Republican Jim Bognet from Hazle Township plans to run against 8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright. He made the announcement at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

“I would like to keep taxes low, so we can have businesses create jobs. I would like to see us build pipelines, and mine refined oil instead of having an anti-oil and natural gas approach. We’ve seen inflation out of control. I want to fight to make sure we can exploit our energy resources here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Bognet said.

Cartwright defeated Bognet last year.