EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The body that was recovered in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has been identified.

The Northumberland County Coroner has confirmed that 16-year-old Maverick Wilton has been identified as the person discovered in the Susquehanna River on Saturday. Dental x-rays were used in the identification process.

The cause and manner of death is pending further testing following an autopsy.

Wilton has been missing since December.