WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man found in the Susquehanna River under the Market Street Bridge Sunday has been identified.

According to a release from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, the body has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Zettles of Kingston.

Both the manner and cause of death are pending.