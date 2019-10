(WBRE/WYOU) — The FAA and the NTSB are now investigating the cause of a plane crash in Schuylkill County.

And we know the identity of the person killed in the crash. According to the Pottsville Republican-Herald, 65-year-old William D. Hanson of Queens, New York died in the crash.

It happened Friday afternoon in a wooded area near Tamaqua. It took crews almost an hour to find the crash site.