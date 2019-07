A more than year-long mystery surrounding a deadly discovery in the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County is now solved.

It centers on human remains found in June 2018 on Zeigler Island near Dalmatia. DNA testing finally determined the individual was 78-year-old Wayne Mowery, Sr. of Bloomsburg.

Mowery had been missing since October 2017. The coroner determined Mowery drowned and that no foul play is suspected.