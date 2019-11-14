Body Found After Police Repsond to Domestic Dispute

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been found dead inside a Monroe County home. The man was discovered after state police responded to a domestic dispute in Chestnuthill Township.

State police responded to 211 Springwood Court just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gunshots fired. When troopers arrived on scene, the front door of the home was wide open. They say an injured woman had previously fled the scene.

State police tried to communicate with a man inside the home. After receiving no response, the Special Emergency Response Team was called in. When the team arrived, they surrounded the home and tried to make contact with the man inside.

After receiving no response, state police entered the home. Trooper David Peters spoke with Eyewitness News about the incident Wednesday afternoon.

“Upon arrival of our Special Emergency Response Team, they made their way into the residence and they found a male individual deceased. The female was transported to Pocono Medical Center for a head injury,” Trooper Peters said.

The man inside the home is believed to have died before troopers arrived. It’s unclear at this time what the relationship was between the woman and the deceased.