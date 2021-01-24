Body dysmorphia may increase by video calls

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Stuck inside and online learning may be leading to more problems with body self-esteem.

A study by Massachusetts Hospital of Dermatology suggests cosmetic procedures have increased nearly 60 percent during the pandemic. Nearly 86 percent of requests say video calls are the reason.

Doctors say teenagers are generally more sensitive about their looks and watching themselves constantly on camera can bring out body dysmorphia. People with the disorder fixate on a physical feature that they feel is extremely unattractive.

Doctors encourage building self esteem with your child to help prevent such disorders from developing.