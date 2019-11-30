Bloomsburg Winterfest 2019

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People were wasting no time on Black Friday getting into the Christmas spirit.

Winterfest is underway at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. The indoor market in the grandstand was filled with vendors selling all kinds of holiday items.

“I just think it’s the time of the year. The spirit. I mean, think about it, Christmas, cold weather, it all goes hand in hand,” Brian Wawroski, superintendent of the grandstand said.

Although it’s the day after Thanksgiving, people are already getting their Christmas spirit on at Winterfest. It’s an indoor market at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, dedicated to everything holiday-related. It’s the second year for this festive market.

“We decided we wanted to sell tickets early for the grandstand shows at the fair for winter or for Christmas and we were all talking in there and we said why don’t we just have a Winterfest to promote our tickets. So here we are, the second year,” Wawroski said.

If you walk through the market over the next few days, you can find all sorts of holiday crafts, foods and beverages. Food trucks await those who are hungry behind the grandstand. Santa will also visit the market every evening. Wawroski says Winterfest is special because most of the crafts sold at the market are locally made.

“A lot of it’s homemade. Some of it’s not, but come out and support that. That’s the way these people make their living,” Wawroski said.

Angela Reinmiller makes her own holiday decorations with the help of her husband and daughter. She sells them at Winterfest.

“It’s nice to get everybody out in the community, help all the small shops instead of going to the big box stores, to get out and support the local people,” Reinmiller said.

Winterfest will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.