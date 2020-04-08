Bloomsburg University uses 3D printers to make masks

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bloomsburg University is using high technology and good old-fashioned ingenuity to help supply protective equipment to the medical community.

The university’s Zeigler College of Business began using 3D printers last week to make face shields and face masks for Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.





Several Bloomsburg business students tested various methods of the 3D printing process.

With some guidance, they figured out how to make quality PPE including more than 150 clear face shields, 60 visors, and 14 three-piece face masks.

