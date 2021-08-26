Bloomsburg University student helps peers cut costs through free textbook library

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University junior and Mountain Top native Cameron O’Neill has created a way to help her fellow students in need of textbooks called the “BU Book Pantry.”

The BU Book Pantry consists of donated textbooks by students, for students of previous courses. Students who are unable to afford a course textbook can visit the pantry to see if those books are available. If a book is available, students check the book out for the semester and then return it when the class is finished.

O’Neill started the program at the start of the pandemic to help her fellow Huskies save money. To date, she’s received more than 250 donations.

