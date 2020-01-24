Bloomsburg University Recognized as A “National Guard Friendly” School

BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A special honor for Bloomsburg University. It’s become one of only 30 schools in the nation to earn the Pennsylvania National Guard Association Inaugural ‘Friendly School’ designation.

Bloomsburg University is the home of the Huskies and ranked by US News and World Report as one of the top college campuses in the USA. Now, another honor for the school. It’s one of just 30 colleges and universities to receive the Pennsylvania National Guard Association’s “National Guard Friendly School” designation.

“It’s definitely a recognition for the school and what the school does to support its students,” said Savhanna Paul, Staff Sergeant, PA Air National Guard.

To receive the designation, Bloomsburg University had to meet the educational needs of the National Guard and military members had to reach their educational goals.



“Do we have a military student organization, do we have any type of transfer credits agreements or how do we help them out with their benefits and provide specific resources just for military members appreciating their military status,” explained Bob Heckrote, Supervisor/Office of Military & Veterans Resources.

Heckrote was in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He tells Eyewitness News that as a veteran it’s great to see the university helping out fellow military members.

“When I went to my undergrad there were many things like this that were not available and it just was just an added barrier for me in my path,” he said.

Bloomsburg University is the home to more than 300 military students and that number continuously grows year after year.

Paul is one of those students. She’s a Staff Sergeant with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. She tells Eyewitness News the programs here have helped her transition into civilian academic life.

“So I applied for the “MAC-RB” program and I was able to gain three extra credits which has helped me balance out my credit base to the point where one semester I was able to take one less class and still reach my goals,” Paul said.

More than 480 schools were eligible to receive this designation, but only 30 were selected. Other schools selected in our coverage area include East Stroudsburg University, Pennsylvania College of Technology, and Penn State University Schuylkill.