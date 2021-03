BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University is planning a return to full-time on-campus class for the fall 2021 semester.

The plan is to offer in-person instruction to students based on the anticipated vaccine rates and projected decline of COVID infections. Full details are still unknown, but they do include on-campus housing at planned capacity and dining halls will resume in-person services.

The semester is set to begin August 23rd.