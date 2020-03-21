Bloomsburg University offers tips for online learning

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With schools closed across the commonwealth, some university professors are sharing how best to keep kids learning online.

All of the instruction at Bloomsburg University is now being done online. Experts have some tips to make sure the process goes smoothly. For students, if you have a camera, make sure there is nothing strange going on behind you, as well as knowing how to mute your sound.

As for teachers, try to make the lessons engaging and interesting and not just a talking head. However, don’t go overboard with the lessons. Remember, it’s an adjustment for everyone.

“Don’t try to create the Ferrari of online learning. Just go ahead and create the basic model to get through this crisis. If you had time you could create something that would be awesome and incredible but we don’t. We have to band-aid what we’ve got,” Bloomsburg University instructional technology professor Karl Kapp said.

Kapp also says Bloomsburg University is doing everything it can to get people acclimated and to help students get through the semester.