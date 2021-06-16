Bloomsburg University offers limited number of scholarships to vaccinated students

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Bloomsburg University plans to welcome students back to campus in August.

While they cannot require students to be vaccinated prior to their return, the school has a incentive for them to get a shot. The university will be giving a limited number of scholarships through a lottery system to any incoming or returning students who are vaccinated.

Students who are eligible must provide proof of vaccination to the student health center.

“We’re collaborating with our Bloomsburg University Foundation, and all of the monies that come into the Bloomsburg Foundation are private. So some people have been wondering, are we using state monies to fund these scholarships, and we are not. It’s all private donations,” Director of Communications and Media Relations Tom McGuire said.

Two of the scholarships are in the amount of $5,000. And 10 of the scholarships are in the amount of $2,500.