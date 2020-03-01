Bloomsburg University nursing simulation lab helping students get ahead

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nursing students at a local university are getting ahead, one simulation at a time.

Some new tools are helping prepare soon-to-be graduates for the real world. It’s the way of the future.

“When I was in school, we actually gave our first injection to an orange. Gave one to the orange and gave one to our next-door neighbor,” Bloomsburg University Nursing Department Chair Susan Fetterman said.

The new nursing simulation lab is helping students get the on-hands experience they need without having to practice on real patients.

“It gives you a boost of confidence for when you actually go into the hospital because it can be a really scary time, your first year, first time, as a nursing student,” nursing student Taylor Steckel said.

The new nursing simulation lab consists of five hospital beds, six exam tables, a linen cart, and digital scales. The most important part though? New adult and children mannequins.

“It’s awesome. When we started we didn’t have Alex or the baby mannequin so now being able to take a pulse on the mannequin and be able to interact with them and not have to interact with someone behind a screen is awesome,” student nurse Sarah Barney said.

“They have the real texture hair so they know what it’s like to get a wet and wash and they have all the body parts so they know how to give a bed bath,” Fetterman said.

They consist of a variety of simulations with different experiences. The mannequins aren’t just a body. Some of them change colors and they speak.

With 160 nursing students per class, these students are now ahead of the game when it comes to working in actual hospitals.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so proud of them. They have a great pass rate. The students usually keep in contact with us so we know where they’re going,” lab director Gail Jasman said.

Barney wants to work in psych once she graduates.

“It’s really nice to be able to go into scenarios before you go to a hospital and work on a real patient because you have to get used to touching somebody or asking personal questions,” Barney said.

It’s without a doubt that practice makes perfect. The new $100,000 simulation lab is made possible through contributions from Geisinger Health System and the Bloomsburg University Foundation.