Bloomsburg University mourns death of student

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police are continuing to investigate the death of a Bloomsburg University student.

University officials say Sean Lenahan, 22, was found dead in his apartment Monday morning. This is the fifth student death at the university this academic year.

Tuesday, students and faculty alike are mourning the death of Sean Lenahan. We still do not know the official cause of Sean’s death, but police say there seems to be no foul play involved at this time.

“It’s a very unfortunate event that happened, being that he’s the fifth student that passed away at Bloomsburg,” says Erica Harned.

“Having this many deaths is very unusual, but I think we are finding more and more that we aren’t protected from life out there,” says Janet Rarig, Executive Director of Health & Wellness.

“I think it definitely is an eye-opener to everyone on campus that anything can happen to anyone at any time and to really hold your loved ones close,” says Harned.

The Lititz native was just months away from graduating with a degree in Mass Communications.

“Sean was at the top of the chart in terms of type of student,” says Dr. Richard Ganahl.

Dr. Ganahl was one of Sean’s professors at Bloomsburg University.

“He was diligent, dependable, experimental, innovative. He was the kind of student that whenever there was a group project everyone wanted Sean on their team,” Dr. Ganahl said.

Bloomsburg University wants students to know they are here to help them get through this difficult time by providing different services including transportation.

“We want to pause and recognize the seriousness,” says Rarig. “When students want to go back home to the funeral services or the memorial services we get together a bus or a van and we go with some of the staff to the services with them.”

Students on campus Tuesday said they feel supported by the university in these difficult times

“It’s one of the reasons I came here,” says Tristen Wade, a Bloomsburg University student. “Coming onto campus with the quad environment, it gives you that home environment and they make you feel like you’re welcome here.”

As the campus continues to go through the motions, Sean is remembered as a remarkable student.

“Those who are closest to him are most impacted. The closer you were to Sean the deeper it hurts,” says Dr. Ganahl.

“That was someone’s son, so God bless his family, and prayers to them for sure,” adds Harned.

Police are still investigating. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Results have not been obtained at this time.