Bloomsburg University makes plans to adapt to fall sports season cancellation

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The board of directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) voted on Tuesday to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomsburg University is just one of the colleges affected by this.







Reporter Julie Dunphy talks with BU’s athletic director about their plan for athletes workouts and training. Along with BU coaches about how both fall and winter athletes are trying to remain positive.

PSAC said it will determine when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices at a later date.

All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before January 1 are impacted by this decision.

