Bloomsburg students participate in fundraiser for Hazleton Integration Project

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students at a local college are taking on a unique project to raise money for a good cause.

Students in the honors Introduction to Business class at Bloomsburg University began the experiment by trading in one red paper clip for an item of higher value.

It’s all part of the One Red Paper Clip Project, an idea started several years ago by a Canadian blogger which is now being assigned by Dr. Christina Force. Dr. Force says the inspiration came from a conference she attended.

“We were given a red paper clip at this conference and they said ‘we are going to give you 15 minutes to trade.’ So I went and took my red paper clip and I traded for an item that that a one-hundred-fifty dollar value,” Force, an associate professor at the Ziegler College of Business explained.

She then brought the idea to her class.

Thursday was the first day of the trade. There are six more trades to go until the final one on April 16th.

Some of the first trade items included: earphones, gift cards, a bracelet, a pack of pencils, chocolates, coupons, water bottles, 10 stickers, etc.

One student put the paper clip on Facebook Marketplace and received a flood of hits.

“My listing actually got 1,148 views and 32 messages, which shocked me because I didn’t think anyone would message me for a free paper clip,” said Sebastian Sanchez.

Of course not all responses were worth much more than a paper clip.

“I got some interesting offers, people would offer me, joke around, and offer me half of toe nail clippings, a blue paper clip,” Sanchez said.

As the trade continues, the students will have items that are higher in value up until the final trade. Then, the items will be auctioned off and the money will be donated to the Hazleton Integration Project.

Students tell Eyewitness News that they are even more motivated to do the trades for class now that the money will go towards a good cause.