Bloomsburg snow removal, ticketing and towing for vehicles not moved

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bloomsburg Public Works is set to start removing snow on Main Street and East Street starting at 3 a.m. on Thursday.
No parking will be allowed on Main Street between East Street and West Street, and on East Street between E. Main Street and E. 5th Street.
According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, any vehicles parked on the streets after 2:00 a.m. will be subject to ticketing and towing.
For the latest information you can go to the town of Bloomsburg’s page.
