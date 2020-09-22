Bloomsburg residents on alert after prowler caught on security camera

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for answers after homeowners in Bloomsburg make a disturbing discovery. Their security camera captured someone lurking around their backyard while they were asleep.

Bloomsburg Police are looking to identify the person in the video. He’s been reported prowling in a neighborhood late Sunday night.

“It’s kind of shocking because people shouldn’t be walking around other people’s properties, up on their porches, underneath their decks at 1:30 in the morning,” neighbor Rod Romig said.

But that’s exactly what one person did while families were asleep in the 400 block of East 8th Street in Bloomsburg. Security footage shows him sneaking into a backyard, checking under the deck and walking halfway up the stairs to the back door before turning back. No one knows what he was doing there, or if he’ll come back.

“He had no business being there, and you don’t know what’s going on in the mind,” Romig said.

The homeowners declined to comment. They turned the footage in to police.

Neighbors say they were already on high alert after a string of arsons in this neighborhood back in March. Romig says that’s when a lot of people on the street installed security cameras.

“Everybody went through the cost and the extreme of getting cameras you know to try to catch somebody,” Romig said.

Multiple unoccupied structures, including a few garages on the block were burned down.

Then in June, Bloomsburg Police arrested Michael Bozung after he was caught on camera trying to set a porch on fire in the same yard this prowler snuck into Sunday night.

“When you showed me that video, I thought that was from last March. It looked so similar – where it took place and everything,” a neighbor said.

However, Bozung is still behind bars. Neighbors trust police will catch the prowler, but they’ve learned to never let their guard down.

“People are bold today,” Romig said.

If you think you can help identify the person in the video you’re asked to contact Bloomsburg Police.