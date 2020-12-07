Bloomsburg PD seeking information on missing woman

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman with special needs is missing and Bloomsburg Police need your help finding her.

26-year-old Erica Shultz hasn’t been seen or heard from in a few days.

Shultz should have been working at Weis in Bloomsburg Sunday night but she never showed up. It’s now been three days since she went missing from her apartment at 400 Railroad Street, and her family says something just isn’t right.

Emily Corbin says her sister Erica Shultz would never leave her beloved cat or go even one day without talking to her family and care team.

“She’s personally one of my favorite people in the whole world. This just isn’t like her,” Corbin said.

She has not been seen or heard from since 8 p.m. Friday evening.

“She facetimed me before bed and showed me a Disney puzzle that she was working on with her cat Luna and she said goodnight and that she would talk to me tomorrow,” Corbin said.

The next day, her phone went straight to voicemail. No one could get ahold of her. Corbin says her family got nervous and went to her apartment.

Erica was gone, along with her phone and purse. But her winter coat and daily medications were still there. When Erica didn’t show up for her shift at Weis on Sunday, her family reported her missing to Bloomsburg Police.

“She has class tomorrow and nobody’s heard from her or seen her and she wouldn’t miss class and she would not miss work for anything,” Corbin said.

Shultz is on the Autism spectrum. She relies on her family to get to and from work because she can’t drive. Because she has special needs, Corbin doesn’t believe Shultz could have left on her own.

Shultz made plans for the rest of the week. She was looking forward to her involvement with the Special Olympics, and she was excited for the holidays.

“She was so excited and the picture on Facebook is actually her Christmas card picture because she couldn’t wait to send everyone a Christmas card in front of her tree with her cat,” Corbin said.

Corbin says her sister is 26, but mentally she’s much younger. She fears she could be easily manipulated.

“She thinks everybody is her friend. She’s got an innocent mind, she doesn’t think about danger. She thinks if anyone says hi to her they have her best interests at heart,” Corbin said.

Emily said she was able to check Erica’s messages to see if she had planned to meet up with someone but didn’t find anything. Her family is very concerned for her safety.

Erica Shultz is 5’4″, 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300. They also have a page set up for tips and info on the Crimewatch website.