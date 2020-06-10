Bloomsburg man charged after believing officer is teen girl online

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man is charged after police say he engaged in a conversation on a social media app with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Glen Hannan was picked up at Church Street Park Tuesday morning after communicating with a police officer pretending to be a 15-year-old girl from Kingston. Hannan asked the officer to share “selfies and whatever you want” on June 8th.

On June 9th, Hannan continued the conversation with the officer on the app, revealing he was at Church Street Park. When police approached Hannan at the park, he said he was there to meet an 18-year-old girl so she could show him where to go fishing.

Hannan was then taken to police headquarters where he admitted to having the conversation on the app with the 15-year-old, the app is a “dating site” and that he had gone to the park to meet the teen and he had purchased condoms before arriving at the park.

He also admitted to telling the 15-year-old that “they were all good” when asked if he had condoms and that he goes on the app for “dirty fun.”

Hannan is charged with corruption of minors, among other charges.