Bloomsburg couple pleads guilty in money laundering scheme

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg couple has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering.

Darryl Corradini and Vicki Hackenberg admitted to conspiring to commit money laundering. Initially, the couple pleaded not guilty back in April.

According to a press release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, the laundering activities involved hundreds of thousands of dollars gained through fraud, including nearly $300,000 in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to the release, the couple created a shell corporation, opened bank accounts and a Bitcoin trading account in the fake corporation’s name using false and forged documents.

They then obtained over $135,000 in fraud money and over $296,000 from a PPP loan with false and forged documents. They then used over $350,000 to purchase Bitcoin, which led to Corradini and Hackenberg obtaining several thousand dollars.

Corradini and Hackenberg will forfeit several checks to investigators and pay over $430,000 in restitution.