Blood donors needed as elective surgeries resume

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania hospitals are resuming elective surgical procedures following COVID-19 closure precautions.

These surgeries are critical to the health of the community and the bottom line of medical facilities. In order to ramp up elective procedures, hospitals need blood which has been limited in supply due to cancelled blood drives during the pandemic.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center supplies more than 60 percent of the blood needed by various healthcare facilities in our region and is recruiting in-center donors before resuming public donor drives.

Mark Hiller will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.