Urgent need for blood donations

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the U.S, significant numbers of blood drives have been canceled.

COVID-19 concerns have worsened what have already been a lean few months of blood donations. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller looked at the impact that’s having on patients and hospitals.

Empty blood donor beds are becoming all too common at collection sites like Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center Account Manager Kathy Rowinski said, “Blood collections have suffered greatly, greatly.”

At a time of year when whole blood, plasma and platelet donations should be ramping up, novel coronavirus concerns have dealt those reserves a significant blow.

Ms. Rowinski said, “Nationally, there’s about a two day supply of blood on the shelves.”

Many blood donations that would happen this month at businesses, colleges and school campuses have been canceled. It’s a bad barometer according to Ms. Rowinski who represents a non-profit contracted as the exclusive blood provider to more than two dozen hospitals including Geisinger Health System, Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s.

Ms. Rowinski said, “Cancer is still here every day. Premature babies are here every day. A mom who gives birth to multiples is still here. Gunshot wounds, car accidents all still happen and those people need blood.”

Miller-Keystone is not associated with the American Red Cross but both non-profits are sounding the same alarm.

“There are surgeries that happen every single day and we have to make sure that the blood is there to save their lives,” said American Red Cross President/CEO Gail McGovern.

The impact of scrapped blood donations is astounding according to Ms. McGovern.

“2,700 cancelations so far and that equates to about 86,000 units of blood so we are urging healthy people to come out and donate blood.”

In the meantime, Ms. McGovern encourages hospitals to postpone elective surgeries if possible.

“We want to make sure that there’s enough blood for critical cases and we certainly don’t want to get the hospitals to a point where they’re making decisions on which case is more critical than another,” Ms. McGovern said.

The American Red Cross and Miller-Keystone Blood Center say COVID-19 precautions are in place to ensure the safety of medical staff, blood donors and blood recipients. You can scheduled a blood donation with Miller-Keystone Blood Center by calling 800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667).

To participate in an American Red Cross blood drive, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).