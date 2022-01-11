Blood donations are at a crisis level in NEPA

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is not uncommon for blood donations to be down post-holiday and in extreme cold. That’s not all that is currently contributing to fewer blood donations.

Miller-Keystone Blood Center Account Manager Kathy Rowinsky tells Eyewitness News the center just dealt with canceled blood drives last week because of staff COVID concerns.

Miller-Keystone supplies blood to Geisinger, Lehigh Valley Health Network, and St. Luke’s Hospital. Blood inventory is at what is considered crisis levels in NEPA.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the shortage tonight at 6 p.m. on Eyewitness News.