Keystone-Miller Blood Center holds event to encourage giving blood

In addition to blood, the event also supports local non-profits

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Blood donations are typically low during the holiday season, let alone a year when there is a pandemic. It is why Keystone-Miller Blood Center in Pittston Township is holding its inaugural Life Blood Of The Community Blood Drive.

Besides helping supply much-needed blood to patients who need them at local hospitals, this three-day event which kicks off today doubles as a way to raise sponsorship funds for five familiar participating NEPA non-profits.

