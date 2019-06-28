Blighted Schuylkill County property collapses

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Caution tape now surrounds a blighted property that collapsed in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County.

Here’s what’s left of what once stood on the 27th block of South Grant Street. The property collapsed just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

“It makes you sick and it makes you sad the way this town is going,” Bob Balchus said.

Balchus was born and raised in Shenandoah. He lives on the other side of town but he came to see the property after hearing about the collapse. He says the property looked like it was going to fall well before this happened.

“To raise a kid in town now, to see stuff like this, you know, there’s nothing left for a kid,” Balchus said.

Fortunately no one was injured and borough councilman Gordon Slater says it doesn’t pose any immediate harm to those who live around it. Still, the borough put up caution tape to keep anyone from getting in so that they don’t hurt themselves or cause more damage.

The blight problem has been a constant issue for the borough. Slater says the council had a couple of blighted properties listed to work on but this collapse was not something they were prepared to handle.

“There’s no way of knowing what one’s going to fall down. I mean, any house can fall at any given time,” Slater said.

Slater says the borough council met and will most likely call for an emergency demolition on the property. The borough is working to figure out who owns the property.