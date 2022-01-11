Blight Committee pitches housing project before Luzerne County Council

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local man spends the winters patching up homes for residents in need, but he believes there’s a way for the county to flight blight on a larger scale.

Tuesday night at the first Luzerne County meeting of the new year, Gregory Griffin presented his idea for a large housing project. Griffin is the chairman of the Luzerne County Blight Committee.

Eyewitness News spoke with Griffin about their plan last week. Tuesday night he introduced the idea to county council.

Griffin is proposing a project to build respectable homes local workers can afford. He wants to build subdivisions with homes priced around $150,000, on reclaimed mine land in Luzerne County.

He’s garnered support from the Earth Conservancy and Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority. Griffin is asking the county to use some of the American Rescue Plan funds for the project. He says the blight committee believes the new councilmembers are receptive to the idea.

“We have to present these ideas so council can work with the redevelopment authority and come up with a solution. We have the hope that the Luzerne County Council will look at this as a reality and something that has to be done sooner than later,” Griffin said.

Councilmembers could not immediately respond because Griffin presented his plan during public comment.

Griffin mentioned the area of Avondale Hill in Plymouth as an example. He says the redevelopment authority will also speak before council about the project.

It’s a story we’ll continue to follow as this project moves forward.