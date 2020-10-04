Blessing of the Animals occurs in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a special day in church for the local faithful. Catholics from all over observed St. Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day by bringing out their four-legged friends.

Nittany, a seven-year-old Siberian forest cat took a stroll with her owners Sunday afternoon.

She’s my best buddy,” Barbara Jean Krupa said.

Krupa and her husband took their best buddy out to be blessed by their St. John Baptist Catholic Church in Pottsville.

“And if she ever gets sick, you know we try to keep her out of harm’s way just as an added protection that God will look over her,” Krupa said.

Krupa says the feline is quite adventurous and enjoys activities like climbing, and taking walks. This is the first time their family church held a pet blessing in honor of October’s Feast of St. Francis. But not for Krupa.

“I always try to bless my animals, so when our deacon or anything visits the house I always have them bless whatever animals we have,” Krupa said.

Krupa lined up with all the other pet owners, hoping this blessing will set Nittany up for another healthy, good year.