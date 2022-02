BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that took place in Clinton County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Matthew Brumbaugh, 43, was traveling south in Eagle Valley Road when his vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole. The crash took place Saturday morning just after midnight.

Troopers say the crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle and Brumbaugh died as a result of the crash.