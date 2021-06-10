Blakeslee man arrested, charged after brief standoff in Tunkhannock Township

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Blakeslee man is charged after a brief standoff in Tunkhannock Township Thursday morning.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, 38-year-old Sean Moore barricaded himself inside a house on the 300 block of Elk Drive in Tunkhannock Township after police were called for a welfare check.

Police say Moore assaulted a victim, for whom the welfare check was called for hours before barricading himself in the house. Police closed off the area and made contact with Moore. He surrendered without incident.

He faces charges of terroristic threats, strangulation, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest and simple assault.