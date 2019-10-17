Blakeslee Community Center seeks help to restore center

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A historic community gathering place that dates back to 1923 is in need of renovations. The Blakeslee Community Center has a $45,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for some of the needed work. Now the board that runs the non-profit center is hoping to raise $225,000 more to complete the project.

“You can see the pillars underneath the original foundation are cracking apart, leaning. The roof needs to be replaced but what we’re looking at is also the rear foundation of an add on to the original building, the foundation is crumbling. It (the roof) is leaking the back roof was covered at one time with tarps,” Patrick Simonik, Blakeslee Community Center Board Member said.

The goal is to complete the work by 2023, in time for the 100th Anniversary of the building.

If you are interested in donating to the center, tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Blakeslee Community Center, P.O. Box 466, Blakeslee, PA 18610.

For more information you can email the center: blakesleecommunitycenter@gmail.com