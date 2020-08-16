Blakely officer injured in head-on crash

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Blakely police officer is in the hospital following a collision late Saturday night.

The crash occurred on the Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City around 11 PM.

According to a release from the Blakely Police Department, one of their officers was transporting another individual when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

The release states that the officer suffered injuries to his legs and arms but those injuries, as well as the injuries suffered by the others involved, are not life threatening.

None of the individuals involved in the crash, including the officer, have been identified at this time.