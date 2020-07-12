Black Lives Matter event held in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A long-standing, annual neighborhood event has a new wrinkle this year; racial justice.

The organization “United We Stand, Divided We Fall” held its 16th annual block party in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

It brought people together on Public Square for entertainment and refreshments, and on a more serious note, a shared call to protest police brutality through a newly formed group “Black Lives Matter Northeastern Pennsylvania United.”

“Trying to keep up the momentum we need to keep marching. We need to keep protesting. We need to do it in a peaceful manner and this is what we’re here to do,” said Gontay Elgodo, Vice President, United We Stand Divided We Fall.

“It’s important because it’s something that’s been going on for so long and we don’t feel there’s no type of unity, no type of diversity here within the city government as a whole and we want to do this event so that we can all walk together, we can all walk in solidarity,” said Darlene Magealinski, Organizer, United We Stand Divided We Fall.

Organizers also focused on the block party’s annual message of anti-drugs and mental health awareness.

Various guest speakers, giveaways and live performances were also part of the peaceful protest in the Diamond City.