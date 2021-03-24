Bishop Joseph Bambera to celebrate several Masses at Cathedral of Saint Peter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera will be celebrating several Masses at the Cathedral of Saint Peter during Holy Week and Easter.

Bambera will celebrate Palm Sunday at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton Sunday, March 28.

Bambera will serve as the principal celebrant for the Pontifical Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Thursday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Washing of the Feet will not take place this year.

On Good Friday, April 2, Bishop Bambera will celebrate the Commemoration of the Passion and Death of the Lord at 12:10 p.m.

Then, Bishop Bambera will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m.

Lastly, Bishop Bambera will celebrate a Pontifical Mass at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4. Additional Masses will be at the Cathedral at 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Those attending Mass in person are required to wear face coverings, be socially distanced, and practice good hand hygiene.

Reservations are required for Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and all Easter Sunday Masses.