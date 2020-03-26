Bishop Bambera announces Holy Week and Easter Liturgies to be held in private

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bishop Joseph Bambera has announced in a release that the Liturgies of Holy Week and Easter – Palm Sunday, the Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by doration of the Blessed Sacrament, the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, the Great Vigil of Easter and Easter Sunday Masses – will all be celebrated privately in light of COVID-19.

On March 16 2020, Bishop Bambera suspended the celebration of all public masses in the eleven counties of the Diocese of Scranton to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While not open to the public, all of the Holy Week liturgies at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton will be broadcast on CTV (Catholic Television) and live-streamed on the Diocese of Scranton’s website and social media platforms. Many parishes will also plan to broadcast their own masses.

Additionally, the Chrism Mass will be deferred to a later date when the current health crisis has passed.