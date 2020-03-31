Birthday surprise in Forty Fort

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A story with a common theme has been popping up on our Eyewitness Newscasts over the last 24 hours.

It’s about spreading some birthday joy during the coronavirus. Fort Fort Police Department is the latest group of first responders to add to the fun. Some police cars and a fire truck made their way down Walnut Street Monday evening to help four-year-old birthday boy Logan Besermin celebrate his big day. His parents say the celebratory salute means the world to Logan and them.

“He wasn’t able to have a normal birthday and this was something extra special for him. He loves police cars, firetrucks, everything like that, so it was very special,” Amanda Besermin, Logan’s mom, said.

“Making good out of something bad. Letting young children know that police officers and firefighters are their friends,” Mayor Andy Tuzinski said.

Mayor Tuzinski made Logan an honorary junior police officer to cap off the birthday surprise.