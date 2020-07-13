Billboard spreads awareness for cold case

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The nearly two-decade-long search for a missing 22-year-old woman is continuing with the public efforts of her family.

Phylicia Thomas, from the Sweet Valley area of Luzerne County, disappeared in February of 2004. Her family believes she was murdered and has vowed to never stop searching. On Monday, their search for information took a step forward as a they put up a billboard asking those passing by for their tips.

“I’m thinking people are going to go by and they’re going to see that face and they are going to remember what a good person she was,” Pauline Bailey, Thomas’s mother told Eyewitness News.

Family and friends of Thomas gathered at the billboard on Route 11 as it was put up. Thomas had gone missing after attending a party and those that knew her believe someone has the answer.

“There’s plenty of people that know something they are just so scared. All the tips are anonymous. We just want to find her we don’t want anyone to get in trouble we just want to find Phylicia right now, it’s so important,” Bailey said.

This family believes that Thomas was murdered and her body buried somewhere in the Sweet Valley area. Their efforts to find her have included searches of hundreds of acres of land and even national coverage of her case. This billboard is their latest effort to find her.







“I had the money up in 5 days because of the community giving to a GoFundMe,” Judy Lorah Fisher, a family friend said. “I called Pauline and said we got the money we are going to put up the billboard.”

“It makes me think there’s still a chance hope that people are still trying. We’re not giving up,” Wade Thomas, the brother of the missing woman said.

Bailey says she will never give up the search for her daughter.

The State Police are heading the investigation into the Thomas disappearance and will only say the case is active. Crime stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to a resolution in the case.