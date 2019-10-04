Bill Terlecky, Former Red Barons General Manager Has Passed Away

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The local baseball community has lost a great man.

Bill Terlecky died Thursday night after battling cancer. The first general manager of what was then the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barrons in 1989 helped bring back and keep professional baseball in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Terlecky spent 40 years in professional baseball. The Ohio man touched many lives. From Amsterdam and Binghampton, New York to Madison, Wisconsin to Williamsport and Moosic.

Bill Terlecky was a standout player. The key player in the operation of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons, currently the Railriders. Plus a driving force behind Triple-A minor league baseball in the United States.

“When we first saw the ballpark, Jim, you know, couple of days before it was going to be open on April 26, 1989, we said we can’t wait for people to come down here, see this thing,” Terlecky said in a prior interview.

Terlecky spoke with WBRE back in 1997 when he was departing the Red Barons. During his tenure at Lackawanna County Stadium, he was able to bring the 1995 Triple-A All-Star Game to Moosic.

“Five or six years that we have had here previous to that. Cap that with that All-Star Game. Right about then we had this franchise sitting at the top of the Minor League Baseball world.

A franchise that is still recognized.

Railriders general manager Katie Beekman says “We were deeply saddened to hear about Bill’s passing. It is truly rare to find someone as dedicated to the game as Bill was and for as long as he was.”

“We spent about six hours with him,” friend John Davies said.

Davies recounts the time he last spent with his friend almost a month ago.

“When I saw him I knew that I probably wouldn’t see him again,” Davies said.

Terlecky may not be with Davies anymore but the memories are. Davies was the public announcer at the Red Baron and Railriders games combined for more than two dozen seasons, picking up a best friend in those years.

“It was fan participation. It was employees that loved the man. He was there for nine innings all the time. He genuinely cared,” Davies said.

Compassion for employees, friends, and families that is still felt today.

“I’m sorry. I’m going to miss him,” Davies said crying.

Terlecky was 65 years old. Terlecky would have turned 66 years old this month. He passed away last night to his battle with cancer.

————————————————————————————————-

The Amsterdam Mohawks of New York have announced the passing of Bill Terlecky. Terlecky was their former general manager.

Terlecky was the driving force behind baseball in northeastern PA in 1989. He was the first general manager of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Red Barons.

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders released this statement on Terlecky’s passing.