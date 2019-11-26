Bill Introduced to Help Patients on Ventilators

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A bill just introduced in the state Senate aims to help patients who rely on ventilators. Caring for those patients is expensive and finding that care could get more difficult. Eyewitness News Harrisburg Reporter Matt Heckel reports.

Senator Mike Regan visiting with patients at fox subacute in Mechanicsburg on Monday. It’s one of a small number of nursing facilities in the state caring for ventilator and tracheostomy patients.

“In fact, here at the Mechanicsburg location in 2017 and 2018, we accepted and cared for patients from 32 of the counties in Pennsylvania.” Said Geni Fisher, Vice President Of Business Development & Clinical Strategies, Fox Subacute

Roughly 75 percent of their patients use Medicaid. But Medicaid payments for that type of care have declined in the last ten years resulting in several providers limiting or even ceasing providing ventilator care. Fox subacute forced to file for bankruptcy.

“This isn’t a fox problem. This is a ventilator problem in the commonwealth” said Fisher.

Now there’s a concern that some facilities may be forced to close their doors.

“And it’s four times more expensive to put a patient like this, a ventilator patient, in a hospital. So, it’s very important that we make sure that we can get these types of facilities the funding they need” said Senator Mike Regan, R- Bill Co-Sponsor.

This is why Senator Regan is co-sponsoring senate bill 959. It would increase Medicaid payments to providers that are willing to care for ventilator and tracheostomy patients.

“A funding stream that will come to places like this to make sure that they can stay open. Which is so important” said Senator Regan,

The bill officially introduced last week has already gained bi-partisan support giving Senator Regan Hope for these patients moving forward.