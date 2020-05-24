Biking for COVID-19 relief

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County woman is taking on new heights to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Cindy Copley accepted an online challenge to bike 29,029 feet in elevation, the same height as Mount Everest. The idea came from Rebecca Rusch, a three-time world champion who challenged other athletes.

Those who accepted the challenge are raising money for Rusch’s Be Good Foundation. The funds will provide bikes for front line healthcare workers, cycling infrastructure and support research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copley is completing her challenge on Hubbard Mountain in Scott Township with family and friends supporting her.

“This is going to get tiring really fast, so the more company I have throughout the day, the better,” Copley said.

In her own calculation, Copley says she has to go up and down the mountain 111 times. She started at 6 a.m. and hopes to complete the challenge in 20 hours.