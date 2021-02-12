Big weekend for Pocono businesses

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — This weekend is shaping up to be one of the busiest times of the year in the Poconos.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had businesses trending on a downhill slope, but on this President’s Day weekend, combined with Valentine’s Day, they’re looking for a quick-moving trend upwards.

With fresh snow this ski season, businesses like Camelback Mountain Resort are seeing great success during a worldwide pandemic thanks to thousands who are hitting the slopes this weekend.

“We come here a lot you can feel it. It’s fluffy, we’re flying, it’s a lot more fun when it’s just not so hard and icy,” said Alexa Caruso, a skier.

With a three or even four-day weekend like Alexa Caruso’s, they’re taking advantage of the great outdoors.

“Just nice to get away during the holiday weekend. I mean it’s packed. There is a lot of people, the energy is great so we are enjoying it,” said Caruso.

At Camelback, only a few hundred ski passes are available for Saturday and lodging is fully booked through Saturday night for what is their busiest time of year.

“We’ve had really high demand. It’s been a very successful winter so far and it will continue to be, maybe even into later in the year than normal,” said Shawn Hauver, Managing Director, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Camelback added two more tubing lanes for a total of 44. Plus, launching an app for guests to book rooms and tickets to tube or ski.

And once you’re done hitting the slopes, how about a bite to eat. The restaurants are booming in the Poconos this weekend, especially at Barley Creek Brewing Company.

“Historically this has always been a great weekend at Barley Creek. This year is going to be a challenge because we are going to have to step up our game,” said Trip Ruvane, Owner, Barley Creek Brewing Co.

A challenge Ruvane and and staff are willing to take on with even more take out orders and keeping the customers safe with two outdoor dining tents, one being at its well known park.

“We’re on the backside of this pandemic and people want to get out, people want to go have fun and my staff has been doing this since last March,” said Ruvane.

Whether you’re eating or burning off calories it will be a busy weekend in the Poconos.

