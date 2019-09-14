Big Tex gets new boots

(WBRE/WYOU) — Proving everything’s bigger in Texas, a state fair staple gets an upgrade.

A really big upgrade! A pair of size-96 boots unveiled in Dallas Friday, belonging to Big Tex himself, a larger-than-life statue that greets folks at the state fair of Texas.

This design was the winner in a contest to get the big guy a new pair of boots. The design features the state flag, a spur, bats, a space shuttle, an oil derrick, a longhorn, a yellow rose, an armadillo, bluebonnets and of course, the Alamo.

The state fair kicks off September 27.

