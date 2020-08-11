Big Ten postpones fall sports season

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS (WBRE/WYOU) – On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season.

This includes regular season games, championships and tournaments. The conference made this decision based off of medical advise from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

The fall sports season includes: football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

The conference will evaluate a number of options regarding these sports including the possibility of playing them in the spring. Decisions on winter and spring sports will continue to be evaluated.

If you want to see the conference’s full statement on the postponement Click Here.