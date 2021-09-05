Big crowd at second-to-last day for La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Big crowds are packing Courthouse Square in Scranton again Sunday for La Festa, a four-day feast of food, music and Italian culture.

And tonight there is an extra attraction: Fireworks!

This is the second-to-last day of La Festa Italiana in Scranton and it smells amazing here. There’s so much food to enjoy so make sure you come hungry.

People are enjoying their food and listening to live music at one of the stages in the picnic area.

Starting now at the other stage is the Frank and Dean Tribute Show starring Chris DiMattio and Andy Dimino followed by Daddio and the Sax Maniacs.

Everyone is hoping the rain holds out because the fireworks display is supposed to start at 10.

