Big Brother Big Sisters of NEPA hold fundraiser at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania rolled out a new fundraising effort Scranton’s Montage Mountain.

“So this is a Ski for the “B’s”, Snowcial at Montage Mountain to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania. We had to cancel our Bowl For Kids Sake which is our biggest fundraiser for our organization. We approached Montage. One of our board members has a relationship and knows Montage management and thought this might be a great idea to be a partner this year. All the tickets that we sold, they’re going to donate a portion back to Big Brothers Big Sisters today. I think it’s a beautiful day out here. They’ve got lots of snow,” Big Brothers, Big Sisters NEPA executive director Michelle Hamilton said.

“I absolutely hate cold weather but I love the program. Anything to get a smile on her little face,” mom Evelyn Fetzer of Wilkes-Barre said.

“They just need some support, extra support to be with their positive mentor in their life, a role model, someone who might have faced adversity or a challenge. Just needs an extra support,” Hamilton said.

“She’s the best Big Sister I could ask for. She always takes me out on Sundays when she’s not busy,” Wilkes-Barre Little Sister Abigail Karns said of Fetzer.

“We had a Facebook event, we’ve done a lot of press releases and we sold through our board members of the agency. For today’s event we have 60 tickets sold for our first ever, which is great. Certainly gives us a good visibility. Get people to know about our program. Because National Mentoring Month is January so we’re out here as well just telling people about the program, how they can become a mentor to a child seven to 14. We’d love to do this again. I think it’s something we’ll have to talk with Montage Mountain about,” Hamilton said.