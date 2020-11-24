Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In one of his first moves after the Trump administration approved the start of the presidential transition, Joe Biden formally introduced some of the appointees to his national security and foreign policy teams Tuesday.

The president-elect on Monday announced several key Cabinet picks, which include former Secretary of State John Kerry and Janet Yellen, the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve.

Kerry, who’s expected to take lead of combatting climate change for Biden’s administration, was among those officially introduced Tuesday afternoon. Others included longtime adviser Antony Blinken to be secretary of state; Alejandro Mayorkas to be homeland security secretary; Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.

Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA, will be nominated as director of national intelligence, the first woman to hold that post. Mayorkas, a Cuban American lawyer, will be the first Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Those introduced on Tuesday “are experienced, crisis-tested leaders who are ready to hit the ground running on day one,” the transition team said in a statement. “These officials will start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time — from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats, and climate change.”

In making the choices public on Monday, Biden moved forward with plans to fill out his administration even as President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat.

But Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris now have a clearer path to the start of the transition process after the General Services Administration ascertained him as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election.

Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination Monday after Trump’s efforts to overturn the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan.

Trump also gave the GSA and his administration the green light to participate in the transition on Monday.

Trump tweeted shortly after Murphy’s decision was made public: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good… fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

Now Biden’s aides can begin coordinating with federal agencies on plans for the handoff on Jan. 20.