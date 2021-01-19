Biden addresses Scranton ahead of Inauguration Day

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a few hours, President-Elect Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

Biden and his Vice President-Elect Harris are in Washington, D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day. Security is cracking down in the Capitol, with thousands of National Guardsmen on hand.

While he attended a ceremony remembering the victims of COVID-19, Biden and incoming First Lady Jill also spoke earlier to the community of his childhood city of Scranton.

“When we weren’t sure what the path forward looked like and what it’ll bring, you stuck with us. You were with us every single day, every step of the way. Scranton is where I learned the importance of hard work and treating others with dignity and respect. Scranton is where I was brought up knowing exactly who built this country- working people, the middle class,” President-Elect Joe Biden said.

Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. we had a special broadcast of From Scranton to Pennsylvania Avenue: Joe Biden’s Story on WYOU. If you missed it, you can watch the full length presentation on our website.